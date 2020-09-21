Five kilograms opium seized, alleged drug dealer arrested

Karachi Excise Police led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer S.M Sadeqain raided near a petrol station at Bilawal Chowrangi and seized over five kilograms of opium from the possession of alleged drug dealer Obaid-ur-Rehman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Karachi Excise Police led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer S.M Sadeqain raided near a petrol station at Bilawal Chowrangi and seized over five kilograms of opium from the possession of alleged drug dealer Obaid-ur-Rehman.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started, said a statement on Monday.