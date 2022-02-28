Five kite dealers arrested,with 750 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Saddar Police Burewala on Monday launched a joint crack down along with city police against kite sellers and claimed to have arrested five kite sellers during crackdown under the jurisdiction of saddar police limits.

According to police sources, Police raided at different places in the city and nabbed Muhammad Zawaar, Khawer Aslam, Nadeem, Sultan and Imran while they were selling kites and recovered 750 kites along with kite making material from their possessions worth Rs 35000.

Police arrested them and filed cases against them under kite selling act.