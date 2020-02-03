Five kite makers arrested, 3000 kites recovered in Faisalabad

The police arrested five persons and recovered 3000 kites and other material from their possession in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested five persons and recovered 3000 kites and other material from their possession in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Monday that the team conducted raid and nabbed three shopkeepers including Ehsan, Ashiq Ali and Hussain along with kites.

The police recovered more than 3000 kites and other material from their possession, while further investigation was underway.