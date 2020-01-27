Five kite makers arrested, 60000 kites recovered in Faisalabad

The police arrested five kite makers and recovered 60,000 kites from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) -:The police arrested five kite makers and recovered 60,000 kites from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that during the drive against kite makers, the Mansoorabad police team conducted raids and unearthed five factories of kite making in Mannanwala and arrested owners of these factories, while other accused managed to escape from the scene.

The team seized more than 60,000 kites,besides confiscating papers and other material.

Police registered separate cases and further investigation was underway.