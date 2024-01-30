Five Kite Sellers Arrested, 400 Kites Confiscated
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested five kite sellers and recovered more than 400 kites and 21 strings from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Taxila police recovered 300 kites and strings from two kite sellers identified as Zubair and Subhan.
Similarly, Ganjamndi police seized 105 kites from Haris while Race Course police 20 kites from Kamran. Naseerabad police held Illyas and recovered 20 strings from his custody.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar appreciated the performance of police teams and said that kite flying was a deadly sport and the elements involved in endangering the lives of innocent citizens can't escape the grip of law, he added.
