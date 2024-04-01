Open Menu

Five Kite Sellers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Sargodha police arrested five kite sellers here on Monday.

A police spokesman said that they raided different localities and arrested Imran, Nouman, Shams, Khalid and Tariq with 180 kites.

