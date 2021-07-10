UrduPoint.com
Five Kite Sellers Held With Kites, Chemical Thread

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five kite sellers and recovered kites and chemical thread from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, police launched a crackdown against kite sellers and arrested five wanted kite dealers respectively by Lohari Gate and Haram Gate police stations.

Police have also recovered an ample quantity of kites and chemical thread from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

However, the CPO has directed officers to continue comprehensive crackdown against kite sellers. The city police officer said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk.

