Five Kites Sellers Held, 1700 Kites Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Local police held five kite sellers with recovered around 1700 kites from their possession after launching crackdown against the business was running at different places of the city.

Kupp police station apprehended kite seller named Azfar Naqvi, and seized more than 1300 kites found in his custody.

Police station Old Kotwali held accused identified as Hamid, Numan, Moeen and Adil after recovering about 400 kites from their shops operating at different vicinities of its limits. Both of the accused were registered with respective police stations under relevant sections of Pakistan Penal Code.

More Stories From Pakistan

