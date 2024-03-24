Five kites sellers held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Khanewal police claimed to have arrested five shopkeepers involved in selling kites, during a crackdown, on Sunday.

According to police sources, a huge number of kites and metallic strings were retrieved from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the shopkeepers.

SHO Arslan Amjid stated that strict action would be taken against the persons involved in selling kites. He urged citizens to cooperate police by informing it about the persons involved in business of kites.