Five Kites Sellers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 10:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Khanewal police claimed to have arrested five shopkeepers involved in selling kites, during a crackdown, on Sunday.
According to police sources, a huge number of kites and metallic strings were retrieved from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against the shopkeepers.
SHO Arslan Amjid stated that strict action would be taken against the persons involved in selling kites. He urged citizens to cooperate police by informing it about the persons involved in business of kites.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President confers military awards upon officers of Pakistan Armed Forces8 seconds ago
-
Three killed, two injured in separate incidents15 seconds ago
-
Tribal clash claims 7 lives, 6 injured10 minutes ago
-
PR STE injured after felling from train20 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide facilities to people despite facing challenges: Chanzeb20 minutes ago
-
Govt vows to end inflation, unemployment: Jaffar Iqbal20 minutes ago
-
Writer, journalist Ahmad Bashir remembered on birth anniversary30 minutes ago
-
Govt making efforts to reduce electricity prices, inflation: Minister30 minutes ago
-
Secretary reviews progress on 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign30 minutes ago
-
Plantation vital to mitigate adverse effects of Climate Change: President MCCI40 minutes ago
-
Govt. facilitated masses with Rs 12.5 billion Ramazan subsidy: Ahsan Iqbal40 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar Dinner: A symbol of unity amidst conclusion of Lent season; says IRCRA president50 minutes ago