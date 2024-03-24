Open Menu

Five Kites Sellers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Five kites sellers held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Khanewal police claimed to have arrested five shopkeepers involved in selling kites, during a crackdown, on Sunday.

According to police sources, a huge number of kites and metallic strings were retrieved from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the shopkeepers.

SHO Arslan Amjid stated that strict action would be taken against the persons involved in selling kites. He urged citizens to cooperate police by informing it about the persons involved in business of kites.

Related Topics

Police Business Arslan Khanewal Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

24 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

24 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

24 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

24 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

24 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

24 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

24 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

24 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

1 day ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan