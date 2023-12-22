Open Menu

Five Laborers Killed Armed Attack On Under Construction Police Station In SW

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 08:29 PM

At least five laborers were killed and one sustained injuries in an armed attack on an under-construction police station in Wanna, district of South Waziristan, confirmed Farmanullah, District Police Officer (DPO)

The DPO told media that the attack was carried out late Thursday night resulting in the tragic loss of five lives, with one worker sustaining injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to district hospital Wana he said adding that further details would be shared after the investigation. The victims, hailing from Punjab, were identified as Mohammad Uzair, Baqar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed, and Shehzad Ahmed.

