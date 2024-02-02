Open Menu

Five Labourers Laid To Rest Amid Sobs And Tears

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The five out of nine labourers hailing from tehsil Alipur, who were martyred in Sistan-Baluchistan province of Iran laid to rest after collective funeral prayers were offered here Friday.

The prayer was held at ground of Government High school amid the presence of hundreds of people hailing from different walks of life.

The heinous kind of incident caused the tragic death of the labourers had unfolded on the night of January 26 and 27, near the Panjgur district of Pakistan.

The deceased included Ghulam Muhammad Jan, Muhammad Akmal, Muhammad Abu Bakr, son of Ghulam Yasin, Shehryar, son of Ghulam Hussain, Shabbir Ahmed, son of Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Nadeem, son of Gulzar, Muhammad Shahzad, son of Abdul Malik.

Two of them were brothers, and another was their maternal uncle. They hailed from Ali­pur tehsil of the local district.

Villagers expressed sorrow and anger over the killing of their loved ones, demanding justice and compensation from the governments of Pakistan and Iran.

All the deceased hailed from Punjab province’s Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Lodhran, Multan and Bahawalpur regions.

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that “according to witnesses, unknown armed men killed nine non-Iranians in a house in the Sirkan neighbourhood of Saravan city”.

The media further reported that no entity had yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Families and friends received the bodies yesterday in Multan before transporting them to their native towns of Alipur and Lodhran for burial.

Pakistan has urged the Iranian authorities to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the incident and hold those responsible for the killing of Pakistanis accountable.

