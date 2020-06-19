UrduPoint.com
Five Large Oxygen Cylinders Made Functional At General Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:41 PM

Five large oxygen cylinders made functional at General Hospital

With the special efforts of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, five large oxygen cylinders have been made functional at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for treatment of corona patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :With the special efforts of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, five large oxygen cylinders have been made functional at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for treatment of corona patients. Local philanthropists provided these cylinders which have worth Rs.4 million.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari visited Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and got information from Medical Superintendent about the working of oxygen cylinders and stressed that those in need of oxygen It was a useful facility for Corona patients.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner thanked the philanthropists for their cooperation and said that efforts are being made at all levels for prevention of corona.

Farrukh Zaman of Kalash group informed that Kalash, PETEA, Gohar Textile, Emart, Ahmad Jamal and other industrial groups had arranged oxygen cylinders and in next phase this needful facility would be provided to other hospitals also.

