Five law-violators arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Shahpur police Friday raided different localities and arrested five alleged criminals.

Those arrested included two proclaimed offenders, Waheed and Javed. The accused were wanted in 33 heinous cases including dacoities, robberies, cattle theft and others.

Police also recovered valuables worth Rs. 2.5 million from them.