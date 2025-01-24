Open Menu

Five Law-violators Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Five law-violators arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Shahpur police Friday raided different localities and arrested five alleged criminals.

Those arrested included two proclaimed offenders, Waheed and Javed. The accused were wanted in 33 heinous cases including dacoities, robberies, cattle theft and others.

Police also recovered valuables worth Rs. 2.5 million from them.

Recent Stories

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

30 minutes ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

45 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

45 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

60 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

1 hour ago
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

1 hour ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

1 hour ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

1 hour ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan