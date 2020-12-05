UrduPoint.com
Five Law Violators Held During Search Operation In Multan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:15 PM

Five law violators held during search operation in Multan

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested five law violators during house-to-house search operation launched at four different areas here Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested five law violators during house-to-house search operation launched at four different areas here Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhallah Khairabad, Muhallah Munirabad, Al-Qaim Town, Islami Kanda, Pir Colony no-3 and suburban areas respectively in premises of Gulgasht, New Multan, Mumtazabad and Shah Shams police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 37 people.

The JTT teams also arrested five criminals over tenant act violations and other criminal offences during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

