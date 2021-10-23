Five lawbreakers held in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested five lawbreakers and recovered drugs, weapons and other valuables from their possession here on Saturday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five lawbreakers and recovered drugs, weapons and other valuables from their possession here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Jatli police held Taj Ali and recovered 1.2 kg charas from his possession. Similarly, Sadiqabad police arrested Qaiser Zaman and recovered 420 grams of charas from his custody.

Saddar Biruni police nabbed Samiullah and recovered 340 grams charas from his possession.

Rawat police arrested Anees and recovered a repeater of 12 bore from his possession.

Rata Amral police held Dilbar Khan and recovered a knife from him. Police have registered separate cases against all of them. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police teams adding that strict action mustbe taken against the anti social elements.