Open Menu

Five Legislators From Gilani Family, A Unique Feat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat

Five politicians from a family, all representing people in the legislature at a time, looks like a rare phenomenon but Gilani family did exactly that in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Five politicians from a family, all representing people in the legislature at a time, looks like a rare phenomenon but Gilani family did exactly that in Multan.

The unique feat was claimed by the family of the Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani after his son Syed Ali Qasim Gilani won the NA-148 bye elections on May 19, 2024 in Multan on a seat that was left vacant by Mr. Gilani after he was elected as the Chairman Senate.

It may be noted that Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani's eldest son Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani was elected as MNA from NA-152, Ali Musa Gilani from NA-151 and Syed Ali Haidar Gilani was elected as MPA from PP-213 in the Feb 2024 general polls.

"It was a record by the Gilani family that five family members including father (Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani) and his four sons were elected as legislators in 2024," says Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani, ex-MNA and younger brother of Syed Yusuf Raza

Gilani.

He, however, added that people have reposed their trust in Gilanis and representing people was an enormous responsibility. "We will have to come up to expectations of the people."

It was also a record that Gilani family's contributions to Multan uplift were ceaseless and its history spanned decades and the process of serving the people was still on, he told APP.

APP/srd/ifi

Related Topics

Multan Senate May Family All From NA-148 NA-151 NA-152 PP-213

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clot ..

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..

10 minutes ago
 Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iran ..

Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president

1 minute ago
 Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's propos ..

Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independe ..

1 minute ago
 Committee formed to forge consensus on the establi ..

Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Auth ..

1 minute ago
 Determination, high morale of policemen valuable a ..

Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO

2 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gi ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..

6 minutes ago
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City futu ..

Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future

6 minutes ago
 Time to reinforce political commitment within SAAR ..

Time to reinforce political commitment within SAARC: Golam

6 minutes ago
 Friend killed over minor dispute

Friend killed over minor dispute

6 minutes ago
 CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens ..

CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens at BISP centres

6 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus d ..

CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus depots

23 minutes ago
 Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed

Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan