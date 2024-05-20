Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat

Five politicians from a family, all representing people in the legislature at a time, looks like a rare phenomenon but Gilani family did exactly that in Multan

The unique feat was claimed by the family of the Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani after his son Syed Ali Qasim Gilani won the NA-148 bye elections on May 19, 2024 in Multan on a seat that was left vacant by Mr. Gilani after he was elected as the Chairman Senate.

It may be noted that Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani's eldest son Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani was elected as MNA from NA-152, Ali Musa Gilani from NA-151 and Syed Ali Haidar Gilani was elected as MPA from PP-213 in the Feb 2024 general polls.

"It was a record by the Gilani family that five family members including father (Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani) and his four sons were elected as legislators in 2024," says Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani, ex-MNA and younger brother of Syed Yusuf Raza

Gilani.

He, however, added that people have reposed their trust in Gilanis and representing people was an enormous responsibility. "We will have to come up to expectations of the people."

It was also a record that Gilani family's contributions to Multan uplift were ceaseless and its history spanned decades and the process of serving the people was still on, he told APP.

