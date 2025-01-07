Five liquor dealers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Police arrested five drug dealers and seized 86 bottles of liquor from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to a police report here Tuesday, teams of civil lines police and Gulfishan police raided and arrested Naveed,Tariq,Zain,Wasim and Ali Zar during a crackdown.

The teams recovered 86 bottles of liquor and 1.5 kg hashish from them.

The accused was sent behind the bars and cases were registered against them.