Five Liquor Dealers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Police arrested five drug dealers and seized 86 bottles of liquor from their possession during the last 24 hours.
According to a police report here Tuesday, teams of civil lines police and Gulfishan police raided and arrested Naveed,Tariq,Zain,Wasim and Ali Zar during a crackdown.
The teams recovered 86 bottles of liquor and 1.5 kg hashish from them.
The accused was sent behind the bars and cases were registered against them.
