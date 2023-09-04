Five liquor supplier held, illegal arm recovered

Police have arrested five liquor suppliers and recovered 20 liters of liquor and illegal weapons from their possession during crackdown here on Monday

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Ashraf. Similarly, Bani police seized 05 liters of liquor from Saleem.

While, Dhamyal police held Shahid and recovered 05 liters of liquor from his possession.

Following operation, New Town police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Muhammad Abrar. Saddr Wah police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Usman.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team and said that crackdown will be continued against illegal arm holders and drug suppliers without any discrimination.