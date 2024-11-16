Open Menu

Five Liquor Suppliers Held, Three POs Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police have intensified their crackdown on liquor suppliers, arresting five liquor suppliers and recovered more than 40 liters of liquor in separate operations from their possession.

According to a police spokesman on Saturday, Bani Police seized 4 liters of liquor from Azeem.

Similarly, Sadiqabad Police recovered 20 liters from Shahzad, while, Race Course Police confiscated 5 litres from Jabir.

Following operation, Kahuta Police seized 10 liters from Mubarak, and another 5 liters from Azkar.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and stated that crackdown will be continued against liquor suppliers without any discrimination.

Likewise, Rawalpindi Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases.

Kahuta Police arrested Ziarat, a proclaimed offender wanted in an attempt to murder case. The offender, along with other accomplices, had injured citizens Waqar, Asghar, Zahid and Shafqat with a knife over a old enmity.

Four accomplices of the proclaimed offender have been arrested earlier.

In another action, Kahuta Police arrested Nasir, a proclaimed offender wanted in an attempt to murder case.

The offender, along with his accomplices, had injured Waleed, Naqeeb and others with firing and batons over a previous enmity. Six accomplices of the proclaimed offender have been arrested earlier.

While, Morgah Police arrested Javed, a proclaimed offender wanted in a cheque dishonor case.

