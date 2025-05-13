Five makeshift cattle markets to be set up in Lahore ahead of Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Tuesday reviewed and finalized arrangements for setting up makeshift cattle markets across Lahore ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Chairing a comprehensive meeting here, it was decided to set up five official cattle markets at Wahga sports Complex, Nishtar LDA City, Ravi (Mouza Nain Sukh), Burki Road, and Raiwind. In addition, the permanent cattle market at Shahpur Kanjran would remain fully functional throughout the Eid season.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, all Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), WASA, Punjab Cattle Market Management Company, and other relevant departments.

The DC emphasized that the district administration was fully committed to facilitating citizens with accessible, safe, and well-organized cattle markets during the Eid season.

To ensure quality service delivery, the Punjab Cattle Market Management Company would provide essential facilities such as tents, fodder, toilets, mobile ATM units, complaint cells, and information desks.

Electricity, standby generators, and clean drinking water would also be available at all market locations.

The DC further directed Punjab Police to ensure peace and security in and around the markets, while Traffic Police would manage vehicular flow. LWMC has been tasked with cleaning operations and debris removal, particularly from the Saggian site.

Construction of market infrastructure was completed by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and all operational arrangements were now being handled by the Punjab Cattle Company.

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore has been assigned to take strict action against illegal cattle markets and encroachments. A crackdown was already underway. Citizens can report unauthorized setups by calling the DC Control Room at 0307-0002345 or reaching out via the official social media platforms of the DC Office Lahore.

“Providing top-notch facilities and ensuring public convenience during Eid-ul-Azha is our foremost priority,” he said, adding that all departments were working in coordination to facilitate the public in performing the sacred duty of Qurbani with ease and dignity.