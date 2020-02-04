UrduPoint.com
Five Marble Factories Sealed For Creating Pollution

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday sealed five marble factories located on Warsak road for having no proper filtration plant and causing environmental hazards.

These factories were sealed and their mangers were arrested during a raid conducted by Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq Afridi along with Deputy Director Mian Attiqul Mabood of Environment department.

The marble factories were operating without filtration plants and releasing the effluent directly into waters of the canals which were meant for agriculture purposes.

