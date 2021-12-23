Five marriage halls sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Five marriage halls have been sealed during the last week under a special crackdown against violators of marriage act across the region.

As per directives of the provincial government, the Commissioner Multan Division Dr Arshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown against marriage act violators.

The teams checked 790 marriage halls during a week and found various halls involved in violations.

The divisional administration imposed fine of Rs 270,000 on violators and registered FIRs against three owners over violations.

Commissioner Dr Arshad Ahmed said that crackdown would continue against marriage act violators and strict action would be taken against them.