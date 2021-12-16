UrduPoint.com

Five Marriage Halls Sealed Over Violation

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:31 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Divisional teams raided and sealed five marriage halls in violation of the Marriage Act.

On the special instructions of Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed, the teams checked 126 marriage halls across the division during one week.

Violations of one dish and time were prosecuted and three FIRs were registered and a fine of Rs. 2,30,000 was imposed.

The Commissioner directed the management of Marriage Halls to strictly follow the instructions issued by the Punjab Government.

