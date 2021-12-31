Five marriage halls sealed over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :As many as five wedding halls were sealed by divisional administration for violating the marriage act over last seven days during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed, the teams of divisional administration launched a crackdown against marriage halls involved in violations of marriage act.

The teams checked 1416 marriage halls and got registered FIRs against three marriage hall owners and imposed a fine of Rs 216,000 on many others over violations.

The teams have also sealed five marriage halls during the crackdown.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Commissioner, Dr Irshad Ahmed said that government instructions regarding marriage act would be implemented at any cost. He directed teams to continue such crackdowns against violators on daily basis and ensure strict action against violators.