Five marriage halls sealed over violations

District administration has sealed five marriage halls over violations of one dish and timing instructions of the government during a crackdown launched on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed five marriage halls over violations of one dish and timing instructions of the government during a crackdown launched on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood launched a crackdown against marriage halls involved in violations of government instructions.

The officer sealed five marriage halls over violations of timing and one dish.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has directed officers to ensure implementation of marriage act and ordered strict action against violators. He said that inspection of marriage halls was being made by the district administration and added that marriage hall owner would be arrested over violations of one dish.