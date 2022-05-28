Five marriage halls sealed, three held over violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :District Administration has launched crackdown against marriage halls and sealed five halls over marriage act violation here on Saturday.

The Assistant Commissioners Khawaja Umair and Muhammad Tariq made inspections at Tehsil city and Jalalpur Pir Wala under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo.

Four marriage halls were sealed in Tehsil city and one in Jalalpur Pir Wala while three persons were nabbed by teams and cases got registered against them.

DC said that marriage act violation would not be tolerated at any cost and asked the ACs to ensure checking of marriage halls on daily basis.

He said that the property would be sealed and action would be taken against bookers over marriage act violation.