Five maund unwholesome meat seized

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have seized five maund unwholesome meat from a van near Shah Wala of Sultan Colony area here on Saturday.

Police sources said that a patrolling team of Baga Sher checked a Mazda van at Shah Wala and found five maund unwholesome meat inside it which was to be supplied to different hotels of the town.

Police arrested the driver, Abdul Ghafoor while two of his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Muzaffargarh Saddar police station registered a case against the accused.