UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Maund Unwholesome Meat Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Five maund unwholesome meat seized

Police claimed to have seized five maund unwholesome meat from a van near Shah Wala of Sultan Colony area here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have seized five maund unwholesome meat from a van near Shah Wala of Sultan Colony area here on Saturday.

Police sources said that a patrolling team of Baga Sher checked a Mazda van at Shah Wala and found five maund unwholesome meat inside it which was to be supplied to different hotels of the town.

Police arrested the driver, Abdul Ghafoor while two of his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Muzaffargarh Saddar police station registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Van Saddar From Mazda

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Coronavirus

3 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

25 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

29 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

7 seconds ago

Federal budget 2020-21 hailed

8 seconds ago

Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.