Five medical stores sealed for selling prohibited drugs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) District drug quality control board sealed five medical stores and imposed fine to five others for selling prohibited drugs and other violations.

The decision was made in a meeting of district drug quality control board was held on Tuesday which was presided by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against the medical stores and drug companies putting public lives on risk. He directed drug inspectors to ensure inspection of medical stores and companies on daily basis.

He said that the medical stores involved in selling prohibited drugs and missing cold chains would face stern action. He directed officers concerned to recheck licenses of medical stores and drug companies.