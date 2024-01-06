Open Menu

Five-member Cabinet Committee Constituted On May 09 Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Federal cabinet has constituted a five-member Cabinet Committee to examine the events leading up to the May 09, 2023 incidents, analyze causes and determine responsibility for these incidents.

According to notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Saturday, the Minister for Law and Justice will be Convener of the Committee while the members include Minister for Interior, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Minister for Human Rights and any co-opted member to address any issue emanating during the proceedings of the Committee.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee are to examine the events leading up to the incidents of May 09, 2023, with a view to ascertain the identity and role of mastermind, planners, facilitators and executors and to analyze the causes and determine the responsibility for these events.

The other ToRs include evaluating their immediate and long-term implications; suggesting preventive measures to ensure that such a breach of national security is not repeated and recommend measures to strengthen the existing legal regime to deter such recurrences.

The Ministry of Interior will provide secretarial support to the Committee. The Committee shall submit its report for consideration of the Cabinet within a period of fourteen days.

