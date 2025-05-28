Open Menu

Five-member Committee Formed For KP Universities's Ranking

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM

The Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a five-member committee to develop a comprehensive university ranking system for the province’s public and private universities, based on national and international standards

According to an official statement, the ranking committee will collect relevant data from universities, analyze and evaluate it, and compile a ranking of all public and private universities in the province.

The final report will be submitted to the provincial government.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, termed this initiative a revolutionary step in the field of higher education.

He stated that swift and effective measures are being taken to improve the quality of higher education across the province.

He added that the introduction of a ranking system will promote a healthy competitive environment among universities, while also enhancing standards in research, teaching, faculty performance, and institutional management.

The minister further emphasized that the ranking process will be transparent, merit-based, and aligned with modern standards, helping KP’s universities gain better recognition at the national and international levels.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Meena Khan Afridi stated that Chief Minister and Chancellor of the universities, Ali Amin Gandapur, has entrusted him with the task of bringing sustainable and positive reforms in higher education, and the department is fulfilling this responsibility with utmost seriousness and integrity.

