Five-member dacoit gang arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A five-member dacoit gang was arrested by the New Karachi Police in District Central during an operation on Tuesday, according to a police spokesperson.

The operation was launched after a tip-off about a planned robbery in the area.

The police, led by the SHO of New Karachi Police Station, acted swiftly and apprehended the suspects near Geo mobile Market before they could carry out the crime.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to planning a robbery at a house in Sector J-11. The police recovered three motorcycles and five 30-bore pistols from the gang members.

The suspects, identified as Haq Nawaz, Qudrat Hussain, Abdul Razzaq, Ali Hassan, and Jahangir, were taken into custody. One accomplice managed to flee the scene. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.