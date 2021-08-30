Five-member dacoit gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police busted a five-member dacoit gang and recovered looted items and illegal weapons from them.

A police spokesperson said on Monday that City Phoolnagar police team managed to net five dacoits, who were wanted in a number of dacoities and other crimes.

Police recovered Rs250,000 in cash, seven mobiles, two motorcycles, valuable looted items and illegal weapons from them.

During investigation, police said the ringleader, Asif aka 'Asso', along with his accomplices was involved in several cases of burglary, theft, robbery, motorcycle-lifting, etc., in Kasur.

Further investigation was under way.