Five-member dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its five members during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Friday that Thikriwala police conducted raid near a graveyard in Chak No.

274-JB, Sarhala Kalan and held Asif, son of Bashir, of Chak No. 275-JB, Sharif, son of Ramzan, Suhail, son of Maqbool Ahmed, Saqib and Aslam.

Police recovered weapons including a repeater gun, pistols, cartridges, bullets, cash, cell-phones and stolen motorcycle from them.

The accused belonged to the Odh dacoit gang and they all were record holders.