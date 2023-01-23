Five-member gang among 4 female busted

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Monday apprehend a five-member inter-district gang.

Among the accused arrested were four female members of the gang involved in highway robberies in Taxila, Wah, Hassanabdal, Attock and Haripur.

According to Police spokesman, the gang comprising women posing themselves as commuters offered lift to the passengers waiting for public transport on GT road. After robbing them of gold ornaments, cash, cell phones and other valuables, the robbers would throw them out from moving vehicles.

On Monday, the gang traveling in a Suzuki van offered lift to two women identified as Mehreen Mumtaz and Aysia Bibi waiting for public transport near Burhan near Hassanabdal and on gunpoint snatched cash and jewelry from them, and then threw them on GT road, near Lawrencepur.

After some passersby spotted them in distress, they made emergency call on NHMP helpline, subsequently a patrolling police party spotted the van near Attock and rounded up the robbers and shifted them to police station Burhan for further legal action.

According to initial investigation by ASI Aqeel Ahmed, the arrested robbers were identified as Javaid Iqbal resident of Wah, Mehal Bibi resident of Hafizabad, Zartaj Bibi native of Nowshera, Attiya Bibi resident of Taxila and Nazman Bibi native of Taxila.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation against them.