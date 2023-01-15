UrduPoint.com

Five-member Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested a five-member gang in Sadiqabad area here on Sunday, said police spokesman.

Weapons used in various crimes were also recovered from their possession.

According to details, the accused arrested include Sajjad (ringleader), Hassan, Osama, Naveeda and Sajid.

SP, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya praised the Sadiqabad police team and said that the crackdown against organized and active gangs was being accelerated.

