Five member gang nabbed in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Police remained successful in arresting five members of "Adeel gang" involved in heinous crimes and recovered cash amounting Rs 2,32,000 from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Police remained successful in arresting five members of "Adeel gang" involved in heinous crimes and recovered cash amounting Rs 2,32,000 from their possession.

SP Potohar Divison Syed Ali while talking to media in a press conference held here on Tuesday, revealed that Saddar Wah police arrested five member gang led by Adeel and recovered cash, stolen motorbikes and weapons used in crime.

He said Taxila police held Abdul Ghaffar kidnapping for ransom besides arrested dacoity cum murder accused Wajid Khan.

Police also recovered ornaments from his custody, he added.

Giving the detail, the SP said Wah Cantt police had also arrested a man namely Bashrat who killed his real brother and recovered weapon from his possession.

The SP made it clear that it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of masses.