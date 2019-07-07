UrduPoint.com
Five-member Gang Of Motorcycles Lifters Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

Five-member gang of motorcycles lifters arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi Industrial Area (KIA) police district Korangi - Karachi have busted a five-member alleged gang of motorcycles lifters.

The accused were identified as Liaquat Ali son of Qasim, Farhan son of Farooq, Adnan son of Farooq, Salim son of Haji Omar and Jamal Haider son of Saeed Haider, said police sources on Sunday.

The police have recovered two T.T pistols of 30 bore along with seven bullets with loaded magazines and five motorcycles from the accused.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused disclosed during initial interrogation that they are involved in theft of over 20 bikes motorcycles from different areas of Karachi.

