Five-member gang of robbers busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a five-member gang named as "Asghar gang" involved in robberies and street crimes.

Police also recovered looted booty and weapons worth millions of rupees from their possessions.

Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia told reporters here on Sunday that a team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas while acting on tip-off, raided at the hideout of the outlaws and arrested their five members who were identified as Hamza, Ishaque, Ikram, Muslim and ring leader Asghar.

He said that looted booty including cash and five motorcycles were also recovered from their possessions after their identification parade in which the victims of robberies have identified him.

Responding a question, he said that during the preliminary interrogation, the outlaws have confessed their involvement in robberies and street crimes in commercial and residential areas of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment.