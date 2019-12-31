UrduPoint.com
Five Member Gang Of Street Criminals Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:27 PM

The district police on Tuesday busted a five-member gang of street crimes and robberies and recovered snatched mobiles, motorbikes and ammunition

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : The district police on Tuesday busted a five-member gang of street crimes and robberies and recovered snatched mobiles, motorbikes and ammunition.

Police spokesman said a police team comprising Additional SP, DSP Circle and SHO police station cantt taking immediate action on a report of mobile snatching in Zakori town traced the snatched mobile in possession of a person through CDR data, who during investigation revealed that he had purchased the mobile from a mobile shop.

The police team raided on the shop and arrested the shopkeeper M Ameen who disclosed the Names of his three accomplices who were also taken into custody.

During the investigation from the arrested accused persons, the police team recovered 32 mobiles worth million of rupees, one motorbike, two pistols and other ammunition from their custody.

The accused identified as Ameen, Gulab Khan, Saifur Rehman, Qismat Khan and Akhtar confessed the crime and said M Ameen the mobile seller was involved in purchasing the snatched mobile from them on cheap rates for which he used to give them token money.

The police registered the case and started further investigation.

