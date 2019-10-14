UrduPoint.com
Five--member JIT Constituted To Probe Killing Of DEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:00 PM

Five--member JIT constituted to probe killing of DEO

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::District Police Officer Kohistan Monday constituted a 5-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by SP Investigation Arif to probe into the killing of District education Officer Kolai Palis.

PRO police said, the JIT would investigate the assassination of DEO Kolai Palis, Nawab Ali Khan who was murdered two days ago by unknown gunman at his residence.

The JIT has included some of the District Education Office (DEO) employees and some others into the investigation. The JIT headed by SP investigation Arif, comprising four other members considered the best police investigators in Hazara.

DEO Kolai Palis Nawab Ali who hails from Swat was residing in the neighboring room with his office and was shot dead by an unknown gunman who escaped after committing the crime.

Initially, it was claimed that the DEO Kolai Palis Nawab Ali has committed suicide but later during the initial investigation was revealed that the killer fired two bullets that were found in the body of the deceased Nawab Ali. After postmortem police have handed over body of the DEO to his family.

