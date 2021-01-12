UrduPoint.com
Five Member Ministerial Committee Constituted To Monitor Law And Order In Federal Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Five member Ministerial Committee constituted to monitor law and order in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A five member Ministerial Committee has been constituted to monitor law and order situation in the context of planned protests by multiple organizations and groups in the federal capital.

A notification bearing the signatures of by Interior Ministry Joint Secretary (Admin/Security) said the committee has been constituted with the approval of Prime Minister.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would be the Convener of the committee. The members of the committee included Minister for Law and Justice; Minister for Defense; Minister for Federal education and Professional Training and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

More Stories From Pakistan

