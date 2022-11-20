UrduPoint.com

Five Member Motorcycle Lifters Gang Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Five member motorcycle lifters gang arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Sunday arrested a five member gang of robbers and motorcycle thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to spokesman for SIU, a notorious gang infamous as Khuzdari gang was arrested from Service Road, Eidgah ground, Nazimabad area.

Arrested were identified as Ali Ahmed, Abdul Rasool, Muhammad islam, Yousuf and Abdul Hakeem.

Motorcycles bearing registration numbers NHB-3254 and NDM-4166 and two illegal 30 bore pistols were recovered from the arrested. Cases of stolen motorcycles were registered within Eidgah and Paposh Nagar police stations.

Arrested accused used to snatch on gun point or steal motorcycles from Karachi and sell them in Khuzdar, Balochistan. The accused have been arrested earlier and had been to jail as well.

The cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Police Jail CIA Road Khuzdar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.