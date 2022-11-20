Five member motorcycle lifters gang arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Sunday arrested a five member gang of robbers and motorcycle thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to spokesman for SIU, a notorious gang infamous as Khuzdari gang was arrested from Service Road, Eidgah ground, Nazimabad area.

Arrested were identified as Ali Ahmed, Abdul Rasool, Muhammad islam, Yousuf and Abdul Hakeem.

Motorcycles bearing registration numbers NHB-3254 and NDM-4166 and two illegal 30 bore pistols were recovered from the arrested. Cases of stolen motorcycles were registered within Eidgah and Paposh Nagar police stations.

Arrested accused used to snatch on gun point or steal motorcycles from Karachi and sell them in Khuzdar, Balochistan. The accused have been arrested earlier and had been to jail as well.

The cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.