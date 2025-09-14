Five-member Robbery Gang Arrested In Mansehra, Looted Cash And Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Mansehra police Sunday have arrested a five-member robbery gang involved in looting vehicles and motorcyclists at Gharwal Chowk on August 10.
The operation led to the recovery of 41,000 rupees in cash, four mobile phones, four pistols, and a Kalashnikov. The arrested suspects belong to Mera Danna and Lassain Nawab, while raids are underway to nab two more accomplices.
The arrests came after DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti took notice of multiple complaints and directed DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur to ensure swift action.
A special police team led by SP Oghi Zahid-ur-Rehman, along with DSP Phulrah Circle Mudassir Zia and SHO Qaim Ali Shah, traced and captured the suspects using modern technical methods.
Local residents and complainants praised the timely action, garlanded the police team, and expressed gratitude. DPO Mansehra commended the officers’ performance, reiterating that police will continue indiscriminate operations to protect citizens’ lives and property.
