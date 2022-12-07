Five members dacoit gang arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Garh police have claimed to busted a dacoit gang by arresting its 5 active members and recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting five outlaws of a gang including ring leader Ghulam Abbas, Suleman Akhtar, Nasrullah, Ejaz and Imran who were wanted to the police of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura and Nankana districts in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered cash of Rs700,000, jewelry, mobile phones, illicit weapons and other items from them.