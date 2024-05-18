Five members gang arrested, recovered 9 stolen motorbikes

Police have arrested five members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 09 stolen motorcycles along with batteries and weapons used in the crime from their possession during crackdown here Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Police have arrested five members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 09 stolen motorcycles along with batteries and weapons used in the crime from their possession during crackdown here Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police held three members involved in bike lifting identified as Usman, Hasnain and Irfan and recovered 04 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police held two members gang involved in motorcycle theft namely Tanveer and Aftab and also recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from them.

Divisional SPs said that the arrested accused will face charges with solid evidence and will be brought to justice.

They emphasized that those who were involved in criminal activities will not escape the law.