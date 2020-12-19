UrduPoint.com
Five Members Inter-provincial Drug Racket Apprehended, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Five members inter-provincial drug racket apprehended, huge quantity of drugs recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as five members of an inter-provincial drug cartel including a woman were arrested from Gadap.

The police seized a large consignment of different types of drugs from possession of arrested accused including 33 kg of fine quality opium and hashish, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur on Saturday.

The arrested accused were involved in drug supply from Balochistan to Karachi with the help of their female accomplice. Taking advantage being a woman, she helped the gang in drug supply from Balochistan to Karachi passing through the check posts without undergoing any search.

Police also seized a vehicle used by the accused.

The arrested accused include Javed Kharan, Nasir Baloch, Waqar Pathan, Hamza and Rehana Baloch.

Accused Javed Kharan was the ringleader of the gang and used to supply drugs in bulk in Karachi. In Karachi, Nasir Baloch, an associate of Javed Kharan, used to supply drugs to various big and small groups for sale. Javed was involved in the drug business across the country.

The arrested woman member of the cartel used to supply drugs to Uzair Jan Baloch of Lyari gang war in the past. She had been jailed for five years in Balochistan jail.

Cases have been registered and the accused were being questioned about other members of the gang and more hideouts in Karachi.

