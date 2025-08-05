Five members of criminal gang arrested; valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday arrested five members of a criminal gang, including a woman, during an operation in Bani Gala and recovered stolen valuables from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday arrested five members of a criminal gang, including a woman, during an operation in Bani Gala and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP that the operation was carried out as part of an indiscriminate crackdown against criminal elements involved in theft and other unlawful activities in the Federal capital. The Bani Gala police team, using technical and human intelligence, apprehended the accused identified as Muhammad Zarrar, Tariq Masih, Safeer Ahmed, Ali Raza, and Saddam Hussain.

The spokesperson said the police also recovered a stolen mobile phone and a snatched motorcycle from the accused. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation is underway to trace their criminal network.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said the ICT Police was taking all necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens. “No criminal will be allowed to disturb public peace,” he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz