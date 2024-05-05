Five members of family die of poisonous food in Tandlianwala, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A devastating incident has claimed the lives of five members of family, including four minor girls and their mother, in Tandlianwala, Punjab.

According to a police spokesman, the family consumed poisonous food, leading to their tragic demise.

The deceased were rushed to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

"The cause of the poisoning is yet to be determined, and an autopsy is being conducted to ascertain the exact circumstances," a private news channel reported.

The victims have been identified as three-year-old Farzana, four-year-old Aqsa, five-year-old Rukhsana, eight-year-old Muskan, and their 34-year-old mother, namely Muskan.