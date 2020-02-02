UrduPoint.com
Five Members Of Family Injured In Quetta Gas Leakage Blast

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 01:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Five persons of a family, including a woman and a child sustained burn injuries in a domesitc gas leakage blast at Khilji Colony near Saraiab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police, the blast took place when one of the victim lit a matchstick to ignite a heater in a house at Khilji Colony filled with gas due to leakage of pipeline.

As a result, five persons including a child and a woman suffered burn injuries.

Police on information reached at the site and shifted the injured to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital's burn ward.

Four of the injured were identified as Ahmedullah, Hikmatullah, Samiullah and a child Bilal Ahmed.

The woman identity could not be ascertained so far. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

