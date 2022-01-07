UrduPoint.com

Five Members Of Family Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:56 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Five persons including two kids of a family sustained serious injuries as motorcycle slipped due to rain and collided with bus at Arifwala road on Friday.

According to details, a person namely Muhammad Akram resident of 245/EB was coming to the city along with his family riding on motorcycle and suddenly motorcycle unbalanced and collided with bus after it slipped due to rain.

As a result, Akram his wife Shaheen and minor kids Maqsood, Usama and relative Azeeza Tabassum sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to tehsil headquarters hospital.

Police reached on site and started legal action into the incident.

